New sculptures arrive for Penticton's Public Sculpture Exhibit program

There's all new sculptures installed for Penticton's public art exhibit.

The annual exhibit, which has run since 2016, sees original sculptures presented in prominent places in the downtown core. The pieces are on loan from the artists for one year.

The city shared in a news release that this year's exhibit sees some returning artists along with new ones.

“We look forward to bringing in new installations each season,” said Jeff Plant, manager of recreation, arts and culture. “We encourage everyone to explore this year’s sculptures that celebrate accessible art and keep our public spaces vibrant.”

For information about the City’s Public Sculpture Exhibit, including artist bios and sculpture locations, visit penticton.ca/publicart