Okanagan Falls winery hosting annual Father's Day Blues & BBQ

Nighthawk Vineyards hosting their annual Father's Day Blues & BBQ event on Sunday, June 15
Take dad out to enjoy some blues music and BBQ eats on Father's Day this year, at Okanagan Falls' Nighthawk Vineyards.
Their annual Father's Day Blues & BBQ featured Poppa Dawg blues guitarist and the 12 wineries of The Okanagan Falls Skaha Lake Winery Association.
The event runs on on Sunday, June 15 from noon to 4 p.m. at 2735 Green Lake Rd. Okanagan Falls
Tickets include wine sampling, BBQ entree, live entertainment and shuttle from Belich's AG Foods in Okanagan Falls, which cost:
- Adults (19+): $59
- Youth (7-18): $20
- Children (6 & under): free
For more information and tickets, click here.
