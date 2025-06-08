261363
Penticton News  

Okanagan Falls winery hosting annual Father's Day Blues & BBQ

Bring dad to a local winery

Take dad out to enjoy some blues music and BBQ eats on Father's Day this year, at Okanagan Falls' Nighthawk Vineyards.

Their annual Father's Day Blues & BBQ featured Poppa Dawg blues guitarist and the 12 wineries of The Okanagan Falls Skaha Lake Winery Association.

The event runs on on Sunday, June 15 from noon to 4 p.m. at 2735 Green Lake Rd. Okanagan Falls

Tickets include wine sampling, BBQ entree, live entertainment and shuttle from Belich's AG Foods in Okanagan Falls, which cost:

  • Adults (19+): $59
  • Youth (7-18): $20
  • Children (6 & under): free

For more information and tickets, click here.

