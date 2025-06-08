Okanagan Falls winery hosting annual Father's Day Blues & BBQ

Photo: Nighthawk Vineyards Nighthawk Vineyards hosting their annual Father's Day Blues & BBQ event on Sunday, June 15

Take dad out to enjoy some blues music and BBQ eats on Father's Day this year, at Okanagan Falls' Nighthawk Vineyards.

Their annual Father's Day Blues & BBQ featured Poppa Dawg blues guitarist and the 12 wineries of The Okanagan Falls Skaha Lake Winery Association.

The event runs on on Sunday, June 15 from noon to 4 p.m. at 2735 Green Lake Rd. Okanagan Falls

Tickets include wine sampling, BBQ entree, live entertainment and shuttle from Belich's AG Foods in Okanagan Falls, which cost:

Adults (19+): $59

Youth (7-18): $20

Children (6 & under): free

For more information and tickets, click here.