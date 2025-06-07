Ministry of Mining approved Summerland gravel pit despite environmental ministry biologist recommending against

Photo: Garnet Valley Tourism Association Aerial view of Garnet Valley gravel pit, where heavy equipment has moved onto the site and the operation started digging a test hole

An environmental review from the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship on a contentious Summerland-area gravel mine that was approved by the province has come to light.

In documents obtained by the Garnet Valley Tourism Association through a Freedom of Information request, it is clear that a biologist strongly recommended against authorization of the proposed mining operation.

The email to the Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals inspector stated that there are significant risks of impact to both the habitat and multiple species at risk.

The B.C. government approved permits for the aggregate mine in July of 2024, after First Nations, local governments and community groups widely opposed the project.

The Penticton Indian Band, along with the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, the District of Summerland, the Penticton Chamber of Commerce, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the B.C. Wildlife Federation and others all spoke out against the project.

Locals have raised concerns about the impact on infrastructure, the environment, tourism, and geotechnical issues.

The district has asked for the decision to approve the gravel pit "in a highly sensitive habitat area at the end of Garnet Valley within the district’s municipal boundaries" to be overturned.

The Garnet Valley Tourism Association is working to have a judicial review of the provincial decision to permit a gravel mine at 27410 Garnet Valley Road, which the district has approved $10K in support of.

Association president Steve Lornie said the environmental review they obtained "bolsters their case that the ministry went right ahead without a lot of consideration."

Biologist breaks down issues

In biologist Robert Stewart's email to the ministry, he writes that due to the "significant risks of long-term negative impacts to these ecosystem values, we do not recommend authorization of this proposed mining operation."

The species at risk that would be disturbed by the mining operation include the Western rattlesnake, Great Basin gopher snakes, Great Basin spadefoot, Western tiger salamander and Lewis' woodpeckers, according to Stewart.

"The loss of habitat is likely to be relatively permanent, the proposed mitigation does not clearly indicate how well it will reduce impacts, and likely the effects of mitigation will be minor," he said.

The gravel pit is also a "high-value mule deer winter range that has been established through conservation regulation."

This is something that has been echoed by the district and local Indian bands.

"The Garnet Valley contains some of the highest value mule deer winter range in the Okanagan Valley and is an area that is critical for the winter survival of mule deer populations. The effects on mule deer habitat will be similar to the effects on habitat for species at risk," Stewart said.

He added that ecosystems in the mine area, which are ponderosa pine/bunchgrass dominated upland and black cottonwood/shrub dominated riparian, are declining in the Okanagan already due to land disturbance and development.

"The proposed works are likely to have substantial negative effects on the ecosystem's values and including the critical habitat for species at risk."

Ministry promises environmental protection

The Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals said they hold "companies operating in B.C. to the highest environmental standards."

Castanet reached out for comment on how much weight the impact on the natural environment went into the approval of the mine, following the biologist's oversight.

"To help mitigate concerns and protect the environment, the permit for this project includes conditions that the proponent must implement, including an archaeological assessment and an environmental assessment focused on plants and animals," the ministry replied via email.

But the Garnet Valley team feels the environmental impact study was largely ignored.

Lornie said their statement to protect the environment flies in the face of what their own Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship have said, referencing a specific line.

"Based on the description of works and proposed mitigation, negative impacts on ecosystems and species at risk are likely to be permanent or long-term and irreversible regardless of the level of mitigation attempted," the biologist wrote.

"I don't know how more clear they can be than that, but it shouldn't go ahead," Lornie added.

"Our thoughts are that the ministry has an obligation to consider the impacts on the community, and they just have not done that."

FOI reveals push for mine

Lornie said their association is poring through 1200 pages of emails, documents and information from their FIO request, and what's stood out most for them is the tone of the emails.

"It has been that whatever it takes, let's make sure this thing happens."

With all the pushback from local governments, environmental studies and tourism associations, Lornie said the approval for the mine "just doesn't make sense on any level."

The ministry told Castanet this week that the project went through a technical review process by subject matter experts, consultation with First Nations and a public comment period.

"Sand and gravel are the foundation of the roads, schools, and other infrastructure B.C. communities depend on, and we are committed to supporting the sustainable operation of the sector in close cooperation with communities, First Nations and industry," the statement reads.

In the meantime, the Garnet Valley Tourism Association is awaiting a court date for their judicial review application.

Lornie said he encourages locals to continue writing letters to the ministry and voicing their opposition.

"Summerlanders are against it...It just has zero support in the community, and for very good reasons."