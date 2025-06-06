Kaleden ranch hosting charity petting zoo to help Salmon Arm equine rescue

Photo: Lilah Policicchio Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue team at the Sibling Rivalry Ranch

A young woman in Kaleden dedicated to rescuing horses is hosting her third annual charity petting zoo to raise funds for a Salmon Arm-based horse rescue.

Lilah Policicchio runs Sibling Rivalry Ranch and is working to help out Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue, which is an organization that takes in horses that are abused, neglected, or destined for a slaughterhouse and gives them a second chance at life.

Carly Marchand provides the animals with the training and veterinary treatment they need until they are fully rehabilitated and ready for adoption.

Sibling Rivalry Ranch will be hosting a charity petting zoo on Saturday, June 21 at 326 Highway 97 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The farm will have horses, cows, pigs reptiles, chickens, goats, ducklings, bunnies, a bird and much more, along with hosting a bbq, face painting and pony rides. Tickets are $10 per person.