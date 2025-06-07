Retirement requires slight shakeup in School District 67 Penticton-Summerland

Photo: Castanet School District 67 announces slight admin shakeups.

There are a few administrative changes coming to School District 67 in Penticton and Summerland.

The Board of Education announced Friday that Trevor Knowlton, vice president of the district's career programs, is retiring.

Scott Nicolson, who is currently a Penticton Secondary School teacher, will become the VP of ConnectEd, and Chris Van Bergeyk, currently director of instruction, will be the district contact for all the careers programs.

"The district thanks Mr. Knowlton for his service and would like to wish him all the best in his future endeavours," reads a board press release.