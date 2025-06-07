South Okanagan group holding charitable raffle to fund cancer care

Photo: Contributed Longtime fundraisers launch raffle with proceeds going to local cancer care

The women of the Peach City Tees Up For Cancer Ladies Charity Golf Tournament have launched another fundraising initiative, hoping to reach their goal of donations towards medical equipment at Penticton Regional Hospital.

The group has been raising money for cancer care in the South Okanagan for nearly 30 years.

This year, they hope to complete a four-year campaign promise of raising $200,000 for the South Okanagan Medical Foundation to fund a treatment room in the hospital treatment room. They are only $5,000 away.

To close the gap, they have launched a 50/50 raffle, with tickets available online here.

Sales end Thursday, Aug. 14. The lucky winner will take home half of whatever the pot becomes — and the more who purchase tickets, the bigger the jackpot gets.

And the ladies won't stop with the $5,000 goal. They have already set a new four-year $200,000 goal, for ultrasound equipment used for biopsy of cancer tumours at PRH.

Raffle ticket proceeds will go towards both campaigns, or direct donations can be made online here.