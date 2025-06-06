Iconic Penticton Hollywood-style sign gets fresh coat of paint

Photo: Contributed City of Penticton repaints Penticton sign.

The iconic Penticton Hollywood-style sign has gotten a makeover.

Crews were at work in recent weeks re-painting the sign on Munson Mountain, giving it a brightening coat of new white paint.

The sign, which is highly visible from the highway into the city and surrounding areas, was first constructed in 1937. Munson Mountain was recognized as a historic place in Canada in 2016.

Reportedly, it is actually larger than Los Angeles' famous Hollywood sign.

The City of Penticton filmed the local glow-up with drones. Watch below.