Penticton man charged with vicious assault on stranger has a history of trouble with the law

Photo: RCMP A man accused of a vicious assault in Penticton has an ongoing history of criminal activity.

The Penticton man recently charged in connection to a vicious assault that sent a Penticton man to hospital for emergency brain surgery just before Christmas last year was sentenced to 30 days in jail two weeks after the alleged attack on a charge of refusing to provide a breath sample.

Following a lengthy investigation, Shaun Richard Clauson, 49, was charged two weeks ago with aggravated assault in relation to an incident outside a south end Penticton restaurant on Dec. 22.

RCMP officers responded to a report of an attack against a lone male. A 28-year-old man was located with serious injuries.

The man, Vincent Florence was transported to hospital in Penticton, where doctors were so concerned about his injuries he was transported to Kelowna General Hospital. Doctors there performed emergency surgery after it was discovered he was suffering from bleeding in his brain.

Clauson made a brief first appearance on the aggravated assault charge Wednesday morning at the Penticton courthouse.

He will make his next appearance in two weeks on June 18.

Clauson has a lengthy criminal record over the past several years, however, all of the charges and convictions registered against him are related to the Highway Traffic Act and there are no charges or convictions involving violence.

Over the past three years, Clauson has been charged with and convicted of more than one count of driving while prohibited, refusal to provide a breath sample and one count of impaired driving.

On Jan. 8, 2025, Clauson was sentenced to a 30-day jail sentence related to a charge of refusal to provide a breath sample filed on Nov. 8, 2024.

On May 23, 2023, Clauson was charged with impaired driving, driving while suspended and refusing to provide a proper breath sample.

On one of the driving charges he was facing, Clauson was convicted and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and was prohibited from driving for two years.

On another Highway Traffic Act charge, he was fined $575 and again prohibited from driving for two years.

Back in 2016, Clauson was charged and convicted of breaching a court order.

Following his arrest on the aggravated assault charge two weeks ago, Clauson was arrested and later released on conditions.

Those conditions remain in place as he remains free on a bail order.

The RCMP said no further details will be released at this time.

This article is published under the Local Journalism Initiative.