Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen offering drop-in open houses to learn about wildfire strategies

Photo: FireSmart Open houses planned in RDOS to inform public about wildfire resilience

A series of open house events focused on wildfire resiliency planning will take place this month in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

Presented by the RDOS and Diamond Head Consulting Ltd., the events will be informal and open, intended to provide information to rural areas in the RDOS about ongoing work on a "Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan."

Residents can drop by and ask questions and view displays.

The events are as follows:

Open House #1: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 4 to 7 p.m.

Area “B” (Cawston, Lower Similkameen)Area “G” (Rural Keremeos, Hedley, Olalla)

Area “H” (Rural Princeton, Tulameen, Coalmont, Eastgate)

Location: Princeton FireSmart Office, 111 Vermillion Avenue, Princeton



Open House #2: Friday, June 20, 2025, 5 to 8 p.m.

Area “E” (Naramata)

Area “F” (Greater West Bench, Rural Summerland, Okanagan Lake West)

Location: RDOS Main Office, 101 Martin Street, Penticton



Open House #3: Saturday, June 21, 2025, 5 to 8 p.m.

Area “C” (Rural Oliver)

Area “D” (Skaha East, Okanagan Falls)

Location: Okanagan Falls Fire Department, 5013 - 11 Avenue

The events are free, are not formal presentations and are open for drop-ins at any time of their duration.