Penticton sees two new child care facilities open, with more in the pipeline

Photo: YMCA Southern Interior BC Lots of new child care spaces in Penticton open, or on the way.

The Wiltse Elementary and Uplands Elementary facilities combined mean 148 new child care spaces. The Wiltse program, operated by OneSky Community Resources, has been open since early April, and Uplands, operated by YMCA of Souther Interior BC, opened its doors just this week.

“Child care on school grounds has a lasting, meaningful impact on working families, women, and single parents,” said Rohini Arora, BC parliamentary secretary for child care, in a press release issued Friday.

“These new child care centres will expand access to child care for Okanagan families, making it easier for them to balance work and family responsibilities while making sure their children are well cared for. Investing in these spaces mean investing in the success of children, parents, and the whole Okanagan community.”

The two facilities were funded by the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund, which will also now go towards more new facilities in School District 67, one at Skaha Lake Elementary and one at Summerland Elementary. Construction is already underway, and each will provide 72 child care spaces.

"The Board of Education is thrilled to announce the opening of these child care centres," said James Palanio, board chair.

“These new spaces will provide families with much-needed access to affordable child care on school grounds.”