Penticton Speedway ready to kick off the season with special opening day weekend races

Photo: Penticton Speedway Penticton Speedway Kicks Off Season June 7th

The Penticton Speedway roars back into action this Saturday for another thrilling race season.

The 1/4 mile oval race track located in the Carmi hills above Penticton hosts live stock car racing under the lights for fans of all ages

"Opening Day is always a crowd favourite," Penticton Speedway owner Trevor Seibert said in a news release.

"We’ve got an incredible lineup of racers ready to hit the track, and we can’t wait to fill the stands with fans. There’s nothing quite like the energy of a live race night."

The Open Wheel Extravaganza will include the Winged Sprints, historic Can-Am Vintage Sprints, and the Legend Series.

"With last year’s jaw-dropping turnout of over 37 sprints, this year's event promises even more record-breaking speeds and heart-pounding action. Whether you’re a die-hard race fan or a first-timer, you’ll experience the raw power of open-wheel racing," the Speedway added.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m., with racing action kicking off at 6 p.m.

The Speedway now has numbered and reserved seating, which can be secured online here or at the gate.

In addition to watching racing action at the track, visitors can take to go-karting on site.