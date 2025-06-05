Penticton venue hosting Barenaked Ladies frontman, guitarist

Photo: Contributed Steven Page, co-founder of the Barenaked Ladies

The frontman of the Barenaked Ladies is bringing classics plus new material to Penticton.

Steven Page, who co-founded the iconic Canadian band Barenaked Ladies in the 1990s and co-wrote many of their hit songs including "If I Had a Million Dollars" and "Brian Wilson," will be bringing his solo show to the Cleland Theatre this month.

Tickets are already selling for the show, which will feature Page singing some of his hits from the band, and his new work.

Page is a Canadian Music Hall of Fame member and Juno Award winner. His solo career has seen him touring around the country, in venues large and small.

Page will take to the stage in Penticton on June 17. Tickets are $59 and are available online here.

Check out a peek at Page's show below.

Contributed