Minister of Housing promising to address unsafe encampment along Penticton's highway

Photo: Casey Richardson Minister for Housing Ravi Kahlon was in Penticton Thursday

BC Minister for Housing Ravi Kahlon said he has made a commitment to bring in additional resources to help address the Fairview encampment site off Highway 97.

Kahlon was in Penticton Thursday to announce the government's Rental Protection Fund and talk about the province's dedication to affordable housing.

"It is an unfortunate situation when there are encampments in different communities of province, we want to see people indoors," he said.

"I have shared with the mayor as well as [the Penticton Indian Band Chief] this morning that I do believe that the encampment as it exists now is not safe for the individuals, the community, given the sensitivity of the ecological area."

Similar to many other BC cities, demand for indoor shelter space exceeds supply in Penticton. As of May 2025, the city said there are an estimated 70 beds at the permanent location and 40 beds at the temporary shelter.

"Data also indicates that these beds are consistently full, and that there are currently an additional 60-70 individuals sheltering outdoors between the Fairview encampment and within city limits," the city said in a recent press release.

City staff stated that an estimated 30 to 35 people are currently at the encampment.

There has been a spotlight on the encampment recently, with the city feuding with its former councillor and now MLA Amelia Boultbee over the issue, and vocal public concern about the area.

The Fairview encampment falls under provincial jurisdiction via the Ministry of Transportation and Transit, meaning it is outside of city and PIB purview to clean up.

Minister Khalon met with Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield and Chief Greg Gabriel of the Penticton Indian Band on Thursday morning, promising additional resources to both support vulnerable people and more housing.

"We have to have a conversation about locations and where, but we will be coming in with a lot more resources to support people," Khalon said.

"We know that that site right now is not a good place for people to be sleeping in tents. There is an ecologically sensitive area, and quite frankly, it's not safe for them or the community, and there's got to be better solutions."

The encampment is adjacent to Ellis Creek, which was noted by the PIB as being a vital fish-bearing waterway.

It flows into the Okanagan River Channel, and "faces environmental degradation, including garbage accumulation and contamination, alongside public health and safety concerns."

In the days and weeks ahead, there will be new funding directed to Penticton to help.

"We want to see them housed, because housing works. We've seen in every community. When you get people into housing, you get a reduction in Bylaw calls, reduction in police calls, you see reduction in healthcare related costs and you see better outcomes for the individuals that are living there," Khalon said.

On Wednesday, the City of Penticton adopted an updated parks bylaw to limit overnight sheltering in parks and public spaces.

Local MLA Amelia Boultbee was not at the press conference, but she is holding a Penticton town hall this evening, June 5, to discuss encampment-related issues.