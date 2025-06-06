Penticton resident launches social events club for the South Okanagan

Photo: Dee Hall Penticton local Dee Hall has launched a new events club, which includes volleyball sessions

Hoping to help connect adults in the South Okanagan through fun events and activities, one Pentictonite has launched a social events club.

Dee Hall kicked off The Social Experiment earlier this year, wanting to create another space for locals to build relationships.

"Being an adult, I feel that there are groups for youth to go to and groups for seniors to go to, but where does everybody in between go? So this is something I've actually wanted to do for over seven years," she said.

"As an example, I'm a single person, and I really don't enjoy the online dating scene, so I have an amazing group of friends, but we still have different interest levels.

"'I thought, 'Why not have all these different activities where people can meet like minded people?' Whether they're making friendships or they're single and making connections, that's great. They can be partners. They can be co workers. They can be new to town."

So far, Hall has hosted a series of beach volleyball nights, which she said went great.

"So in that regard, we just collected enough money to get the gear to do the volleyball, because it's a grassroots initiative. So it's volunteering my time. There's no money invested in it," she said.

Looking ahead, she's organized stand up paddle board lessons, an obstacle course social at Okanagan Warrior Adventures, and setting up a pottery and pints night.

"I'd also like to plan the summer yard games day and California kick ball," Hall added. "I think in time people will meet like minded people [at these events], and you'll probably see the same faces throughout a variety of events, and I think that's when the connections will really build."

Once they get into the fall seasons, Hall said they will start doing some more indoor things or host bonfires as a free event.

"They don't all have to be paid events and and I'm trying to keep them like as low as possible, but it the cost has to be covered to do the event."

Her eventual goal is to get to the point of hosting two events a month and have a big enough group of member that she could host a clubhouse.

Hall herself is 40 years old and said the average age so far has been 30 at the volleyball events and 50 for the paddleboarding, but anyone 19+ is welcome.

She is currently seeking partnerships with local event venues and activity based businesses.

For more information and to sign up for upcoming events, head to The Social Experiment Facebook page here.