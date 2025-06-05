Okanagan Falls park sees aggressive deer, prompts RDOS warning

Photo: Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Aggressive deer Lions Park in Okanagan Falls.

An aggressive deer in Okanagan Falls' Lions Park is prompting warning from the regional district and WildSafeBC.

In a Thursday news release, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen asked residents to stay clear of the park, which falls in Electoral Area D in Skaha East and Okanagan Falls of the district.

"Be aware of [your] surroundings, and use caution for the next few weeks," reads the release.

WildSafe BC RDOS also issued a warning on social media.

"It is that time of year again: deer with fawns can become highly protective and may act aggressively if they feel threatened. Please respect their space to help keep everyone safe, both people and pets," WildSafe BC RDOS said.

The RDOS is asking people to ensure their pets are leashed, and if they see a deer to give it plenty of space.

Residents are asked to vacate the area, without picking up any pets, and to seek shelter that could deter the deer.

On Tuesday, the BC Conservation Officer reminded residents deer can get aggressive this time of year, protecting their new born fawns.