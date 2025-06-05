Okanagan Falls wildfire under control, now estimated at four hectares in size

Photo: Ken Oszinski Firefighters were sent to battle a wildfire in the Green Lake Road area of Okanagan Falls on Wednesday, June 4.

BC Wildfire Service crews will be working to extinguish any remaining hot spots at the site of a four-hectare wildfire that was first spotted on Wednesday afternoon in Okanagan Falls.

The wildfire started in the Green Lake Road area, prompting a response from BCWS, the Okanagan Falls Fire Department and Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department. Some firefighters were expected to conduct overnight patrols to ensure the blaze didn’t spread any further.

The fire, which didn’t see any overnight growth, is now classified as being under control.

Cali Nessman, BCWS fire information officer, said crews have been able to get a more accurate estimate of the fire perimeter, updating the size from 0.7 hectares to four hectares.

Nessman said four initial attack crews were being sent to the area.

“They're going to be working on mop up and extinguishing any hot spots that they see,” she said.

On Wednesday night, Okanagan Falls Fire Chief Fred Dobransky said no structures were damaged in the fire.

He urged people to be cautious while recreating in the backcountry as temperatures are expected to rise over the weekend.

Wednesday’s wildfire is suspected to have been caused by human activity. BCWS noted many human activities can cause fires — intentionally or unintentionally — including campfires or burn piles, equipment use, rail or utility operations, discarded smoking material, or operating vehicles.