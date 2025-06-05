Penticton's Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest begins alongside special walk-in exhibit full of colour

Casey Richardson

Penticton's Kidzfest gave a sneak peek at the immersive walk-in exhibit on Wednesday, which will be running alongside the largest arts and culture children's festival in the Okanagan.

Luminarium by Architects of Air joins Kidzfest with their exhibit from June 5-8 in Okanagan Lake Park.

Architects of Air, which is based out of the United Kingdom, is a "massive inflatable, immersive sculpture where guests of all ages can wander through a spectacle of colour, light, and sound."

The 11,000 square-foot exhibit features colourful mazes, soaring domes, lights and more, and is marketed to both kids and adults. It is also fully wheelchair-accessible.

Now in their fifth festival season, Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest has immensely grown their three-day arts and culture festival for local children and families.

Board Chair and Festival Organizer Rachel Bland said it took them over a year to secure Luminarium for the city.

"It is a very immersive experience and different for everybody. I mean, it also changes depending on what the weather is doing," she said. "So you could come multiple times, and your experience would be different depending on how the lighting is coming through."

This year, the festival moved from Gyro Park to accommodate the extra exhibit.

"We've got a really great lineup of performers," Bland added. "We have 15-plus participatory activities throughout the park. We've got workshops. And then on Friday night, we have Symphony in the Park. "

Kidzfest and Luminarium run on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with an extra day for Luminarium on Sunday.

Bland said she loves the event because they get to see kids of all ages and their families come out and connect while being outdoors.

"It's just a really fun event for everybody," she said.

Kidzfest had its inception in 2019, but was unable to properly launch until 2022.

It now welcomes over approximately 1,000 people daily, with a 2025 theme of "In Full Colour."

Tickets are available online or at the gate, with options for attending both Kidzfest and Luminarium as a combo, or visiting just one. More information on tickets and the festival schedule can be found online here.