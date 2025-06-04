Penticton begins process of holding a by-election later this August

Photo: Stock image of voting box Penticton's by-election has been set for Aug. 23, 2025

Get ready to head to the polls once again Penticton, as city council has taken the first steps towards a summer by-election.

At a special meeting on Wednesday, council appointed Angie Collison as Chief Election Officer, and Paula McKinnon and Hayley Anderson as deputies for the second 2025 council by-election.

The election has been set for Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, with two advanced voting days on August 13 and 14, 2025.

The by-election was needed after Helena Konanz resigned her seat from council following her win to serve as a Member of Parliament.

Pentictonites took to the by-election polls in April, electing Jason Reynen to replace Amelia Boultbee, who succeeded in winning the local MLA position in the recent fall 2024 provincial election.

A pre-candidate workshop will be held on June 18 at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers for interested individuals.

Candidate nomination packages will be available for download from the City of Penticton website or pickup at City Hall, starting on Monday, June 9.

Nomination documents will be accepted at City Hall starting July 8 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on July 18.

Submitted nomination documents will be publicly available on the City’s website from the time of delivery until 30 days after the declaration of the election results.

The budget for the by-election is estimated at $75,000, which will be funded through general surplus. The last election was estimated to cost $85,000.

"By only having two advance voting opportunities and utilizing one voting location, costs are anticipated to be similar to the April 5, 2025 by-election," the city said.

All voting will take place at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Residents may choose to vote by mail ballot. Any eligible voters can request a mail ballot (closer to the date of voting) by contacting [email protected]

Meanwhile, council is also short a second councillor, as Coun. James Miller is on mandatory paid leave while he faces historical sexual assault charges. His trial is set for March 2026.

Miller has indicated he will not resign despite being unable to carry out any council duties while his court case is underway. Miller has been suspended since August 2024.

The next scheduled municipal election is in October 2026.

Castanet will be reaching out to the candidates after the nomination period has closed to provide detailed profiles on each candidate's stance on pressing local issues.