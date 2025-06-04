Little activity on Wildfire outside Okanagan Falls, crews to patrol over night

Photo: Ken Oszinski Crews are battling a fire near Green Lake Road on Wednesday

UPDATE 9:10 p.m.

Conditions on a wildfire in the Green Lake Road area of Okanagan Falls appear to have calmed, and firefighters are expected to conduct night patrols to make sure the blaze doesn't spread any further.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is about 0.7 hectare in size and is currently being held.

Okanagan Falls Fire Chief Fred Dobransky said his crews have returned to quarters for the night.

“The winds have calmed right down, it's calm at this time, and I think everybody's fairly confident it's not going to go anywhere,” Dobransky said.

He said the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department was still on the scene of the fire as of 8:40 p.m. and will likely be doing patrols over the course of the night to monitor the perimeter and watch for flare ups.

Dobransky said retardant lines dropped by BCWS tankers as well as hand guards have contained the fire “pretty well at this time.”

“There might be some hot spots inside the fire area itself, but I think everything is good at this time,” he said.

He said the fire was encroaching on four nearby structures near See You Later Ranch and came within 25 to 30 feet of a barn. He said no structures have been damaged by the fire.

With temperatures expected to rise in the area over the weekend and with conditions in the area dry, Dobransky asked that people be cautious when out in the backcountry.

“We'll keep our fingers crossed that it's gonna be okay, but it just takes one small little error,” he said.

UPDATE: 6 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service has now listed the wildfire in the Green Lake Road area outside Okanagan Falls as "being held."

That means BCWS does not expect that the wildfire will grow beyond the current perimeter, "based on fuel and weather conditions and resource availability."

The fire remains estimated at one hectare in size and is suspected to be human-caused, but further details on the cause of the fire are not known.

UPDATE: 4:26 p.m.

Members of the Okanagan Falls Fire Department, the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service continue to tackle a wildfire in the Green Lake Road area outside OK Falls on Wednesday afternoon.

Okanagan Falls Fire Chief Fred Dobransky says the blaze is directly across the road from See Ya Later Ranch Winery, and they can see visible flames in some areas.

The focus has been on protecting houses on the north side of the road.

"The fire started about maybe 50 meters coming up the hill towards the homes and See You Later Ranch, and went up the side of the mountain," Dobransky said.

"The smoke has gone down quite a bit at this time, so it looks like it's looking pretty good."

Tankers have dropped a few loads of fire retardant around the fire, protecting nearby homes.

Dobransky says the valley remains very dry, even with recent rainfall. He asked for people to be careful out in the backcountry.

"Hopefully, this is not the start of our fire season," he added. "It's dry out there. Very, very dry."

The blaze is suspected to be human-caused, but further details on the fire start are not known.

UPDATE: 3:09 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen says they have activated their Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in response to a wildfire in the Green Lake Road area of Okanagan Falls.

The wildfire was spotted in the Hawthorne Mountain area early Wednesday afternoon.

"The Okanagan Falls Fire Department is responding. The RDOS EOC has been activated to a level one event for monitoring. More information will be provided when available," the RDOS said in their news release.

Residents and visitors are asked to stay out of the area until further notice.

"If further action is required, a notification will be sent via Voyent Alert!"

BC Wildfire Service continues to work with the local fire department in actioning the fire, which remains estimated at one hectare in size and displaying rank one and two behaviour, which is a smouldering ground or surface fire.

Photo: Paul Munro BCWS, OK Falls tacking wildfire near Green Lake Road

UPDATE: 2:34 p.m.

Three initial attack crews, a response officer, and air tankers from the BC Wildfire Service are battling a wildfire in the Hawthorne Mountain area of Okanagan Falls on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire information officer Cassidy Martin said the fire is estimated at one hectare in size and displaying rank one and two behaviour.

"So that's a smouldering ground fire, with not much visible open flame, but maybe some pockets of it, and overall, a slower rate of spread," she said.

As the fire area falls under the Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department's jurisdiction, BCWS is assisting in their firefighting efforts.

The wildfire is 200 metres east of Green Lake Road, which remains open at this time. The blaze suspected to be human-caused.

Contributed Brodie Simas

ORIGINAL: 1:42 p.m.

Heavy smoke can be seen in the Hawthorne Mountain area in Okanagan Falls on Wednesday afternoon.

BC Wildfire Service and Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department are heading to tackle the new fire start.

