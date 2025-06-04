Emergency Operations Centre activated in response to wildfire start in the Hawthorne Mountain area

Photo: Ken Oszinski Crews are battling a fire near Green Lake Road on Wednesday

UPDATE: 3:09 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen shared that they have activated their Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in response to a wildfire in the Green Lake Road area of Okanagan Falls.

The wildfire with visible smoke was spotted in the Hawthorne Mountain area early Wednesday afternoon.

"The Okanagan Falls Fire Department is responding. The RDOS EOC has been activated to a Level One event for monitoring. More information will be provided when available," the RDOS added in their news release.

Residents and visitors are asked to stay out of the area until further notice.

"If further action is required, a notification will be sent via Voyent Alert!"

BC Wildfire Service continues to work with the local fire department in actioning the fire, which remains estimated at one hectare in size and displaying rank one and two behaviour.

Photo: Paul Munro BCWS, OK Falls tacking wildfire near Green Lake Road

UPDATE: 2:34 p.m.

Three initial attack crews, a response officer, and air tankers from the BC Wildfire Service are battling a wildfire in the Hawthorne Mountain area of Okanagan Falls on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire information officer Cassidy Martin said the fire is estimated at one hectare in size and displaying rank one and two behaviour.

"So that's a smouldering ground fire, with not much visible open flame, but maybe some pockets of it, and overall, a slower rate of spread," she said.

As the fire area falls under the Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department's jurisdiction, BCWS is assisting in their firefighting efforts.

The wildfire is 200 metres east of Green Lake Road, which remains open at this time. The blaze suspected to be human-caused.

Contributed Brodie Simas

ORIGINAL: 1:42 p.m.

Heavy smoke can be seen in the Hawthorne Mountain area in Okanagan Falls on Wednesday afternoon.

BC Wildfire Service and Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department are heading to tackle the new fire start.

Castanet has reached out to both departments for more information and will update this story when more is known.

Have pictures or video? Send it in to [email protected]