Penticton Avenue down to single lane for the week due to watermain break repairs

Photo: Treena Otway Sinkhole up Penticton Avenue has closed the street to traffic

UPDATE: 5:02 p.m.

Drivers will need to watch for single-lane traffic on Penticton Avenue likely for the rest of the week.

A watermain break occurred in the area early Wednesday afternoon.

The City of Penticton shared in an update that the emergency watermain repairs will begin Thursday morning near 1458 Penticton Avenue and is anticipated to continue at least until the end of the week.

"Anyone driving through the area should allow extra time and anticipate single-lane alternating traffic," they said.

The city said they are not expecting any interruption to quality drinking water during this repair, as they provide treated water from two source locations.

"Any residents who had missed waste collections today due to the temporary road closure are asked to place their carts out to the curb Thursday morning no later than 7 a.m."

Further questions can be directed to Public Works at 250-490-2500.

ORIGINAL: 1:20 p.m.

The 1400 Block of Penticton Avenue is closed in both directions on Wednesday afternoon until further notice.

The City of Penticton said that the road is closed due to a watermain break.

"Crews are on-site, but drivers are asked to avoid the area. The break is located near 1458 Penticton Avenue," the city said.

"Be aware that bus routes will be affected."

One Penticton driver said she spotted what looked like a sinkhole along the roadway while driving through at lunch hour.

"We had to detour through Cascade Gardens to get to the trailer park at the very end of Penticton Ave," Treena Otway said in her post to a local Facebook group.

"Water was running down the street."

The city said more information will be provided as they have it.