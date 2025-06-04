Penticton Avenue closed in both direction due to watermain break

Photo: Treena Otway Sinkhole up Penticton Avenue has closed the street to traffic

The 1400 Block of Penticton Avenue is closed in both directions on Wednesday afternoon until further notice.

The City of Penticton said that the road is closed due to a watermain break.

"Crews are on-site, but drivers are asked to avoid the area. The break is located near 1458 Penticton Avenue," the city said.

"Be aware that bus routes will be affected."

One Penticton driver said she spotted what looked like a sinkhole along the roadway while driving through at lunch hour.

"We had to detour through Cascade Gardens to get to the trailer park at the very end of Penticton Ave," Treena Otway said in her post to a local Facebook group.

"Water was running down the street."

The city said more information will be provided as they have it.