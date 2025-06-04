City of Penticton implementing changes to limit overnight sheltering in parks and public spaces

Photo: File photo City Council will be meeting on Wednesday to discuss updates to the Parks Regulation Bylaw

The City of Penticton is updating its Parks Bylaw to limit overnight sheltering in parks and public spaces.

City council will be considering passing a proposed bylaw during a special meeting on Wednesday, after its adoption by the Public Safety and Parks and Recreation advisory committees.

The bylaw will prohibit temporary overnight sheltering along the two main lake frontages and enact stricter rules for sheltering.

In the staff's report to council, they express a desire to push through the process quicker than normal, citing concerns with increases in individuals sheltering outdoors during the summer months and if the Fairview encampment site were to be disbanded.

Similar to many other cities, demand for indoor shelter space exceeds supply in Penticton. As of May 2025, the city said there are an estimated 70 beds at the permanent location and 40 beds at the temporary shelter.

"Data also indicates that these beds are consistently full, and that there are currently an additional 60-70 individuals sheltering outdoors between the Fairview encampment and within city limits," the city said.

Staff stated that an estimated 30 to 35 people could be moved from the encampment, and adding on these rules for sheltering is "essential."

“Our 1974 Parks Bylaw does not meet the needs of the community,” Kristen Dixon, general manager of infrastructure, said in the news release. “These updates will ensure our parks' amenities – including playgrounds, trails and sports fields – remain safe and accessible to all.”

The city said that, since provincial court decisions that people who do not have access to any form of indoor shelter cannot be prohibited from temporarily sheltering in public spaces, it is up to municipalities to establish their own rules.

Part of this work is to designate specific areas where overnight sheltering is not allowed.

“First, let’s be clear that recreational camping remains strictly prohibited in municipal parks,” Julie Czeck, general manager of public safety, added.

“However, the courts have instructed that an outright prohibition on overnight sheltering in parks is unconstitutional and unenforceable. These updates will bring Penticton’s bylaw in line with other cities across the province and remove any confusion among the community.”

The proposed bylaw will prohibit temporary overnight sheltering along the two main lake frontages, including:

Okanagan Beach, SS Sicamous Park and the Rose Garden

Rotary Park, Gyro Park and Okanagan Lake Park

Japanese Garden, Marina Way Park and Marina Way Beach

Northern section of Lakawanna Park, located at 886 Lakeshore Drive W

Skaha Lake Beach, Sudbury Beach and Skaha Lake Park

The proposed bylaw includes new rules, which are:

Sheltering is only permitted between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Shelters may not be erected, occupied or maintained outside of these hours.

Shelters may not be located within: 15 metres of playgrounds. 4 metres of trails, sports fields, and environmentally or culturally sensitive areas. 50 metres of any school property. 15 metres from building entrances.

Shelters must be spaced at least four metres apart.

Shelters and associated possessions must not occupy an area of more than 9 square metres.

The city said this is part of their "overall strategy to mitigate the effects of homelessness within our community."

These new rules would not allow the city to take any action on the Fairview encampment site, as it is on provincial land; these Bylaw changes do not impact that land.

The Fairview encampment falls under provincial jurisdiction via the Ministry of Transportation and Transit, meaning it is outside of city and PIB purview to clean up.

Work continues with local agencies, including 100 More Homes, the Penticton Indian Band and the province to seek long-term solutions to homelessness, including more supportive housing options and increased mental health and addictions support.

Penticton continues to advocate for inclusion in the provincial BC Housing Heart & Hearth program, which works to help people experiencing homelessness and living in unsafe conditions in encampments.

The city previously approved the extension of the temporary winter shelter and is working on a Social Housing and Infrastructure Plan.

The goal is for several housing initiatives, including the Provincial Skaha Assembly site (~600 units), three City-owned sites for social housing, and a downtown Indigenous-focused affordable housing project, to add spaces for low-income individuals and help move more people into permanent homes.

More information about the Parks Bylaw changes, as well as a Q&A and further details about Penticton’s advocacy work involving homeless initiatives, can be found at penticton.ca/homeless.