'With great sadness': Cathedral Lakes Lodge to stay closed this season

Photo: Cathedral Lakes Lodge Aerial photos show how close the Crater Creek wildfire got to Cathedral Lakes Lodge.

Cathedral Lakes Lodge owners share "great sadness" being unable to open this season due to problems related to the 2023 Crater Creek Wildfire.

In August of 2023, the Crater Creek Wildfire closed the wilderness lodge and Cathedral Provincial Park, forcing nearby residents to evacuate their homes. The lodge hasn't reopened since.

In a letter posted to social media, family owners said a key bridge installation required to access accommodations won't be ready until September.

"We were told last year by BC Parks that we would be opening this spring and booked our 2025 season accordingly," reads the letter.

"We had been working on a plan of using a foot bridge to access the park and get the necessary work done on our road prior to the vehicle bridge completion. However, we received information from BC Parks in May that the road work would not be able to be completed until after the bridge is installed and that the road would be closed for public use, making it not possible for us to run our business."

It isn't the first time the lodge has had to reschedule plans based on information it says the province gave them.

In August of 2024, owners said they needed to cancel or rebook over 1,000 guest accommodations and that “some of them have had their plans changed three times.”

A change.org petition circulated from locals urging the province to prioritize the restoration of Cathedral Provincial Park in BC and clean up remnants from the fire.

Now, the plan is to reopen when the bridge is complete and the area is safe for guests. Neighbouring Cathedral Provincial Park opens on June 20, but only to hikers "with no amenities provided by the park," lodge owners said.

"If hiking up, you must use the hiking trail, not the road, and we ask everyone to please stay clear of the lodge property and facilities," continues the letter.

Cathedral Lakes Lodge owners said this year marks the second season they have had to remain closed after 35 years in business, calling it "devastating for our entire family."

"We would like to thank our amazing lodge guests who have been extremely understanding and supportive throughout this process, and we appreciate all of your patience as we rebook for the 2026 season," concludes the letter.