South Okanagan winery's Chardonnay earns silver medal at prestigious international competition in France

Photo: Contributed Kaleden winery’s Chardonnay wins international award in Burgundy, France

A South Okanagan winery was recently awarded a silver medal at "one of the world’s most prestigious showcases for Chardonnay."

Lakeboat Vineyard & Winery, a boutique producer which sits above Skaha Lake in Kaleden, earned second place at the 2025 Chardonnay du Monde competition in Burgundy, France.

"The recognition for Lakeboat’s 2021 Chardonnay marks a milestone for the winery and a meaningful moment for Kaleden, an emerging subregion now gaining international attention for its cool-climate elegance and mineral-driven wines," the winery shared in their announcement.

The winning Chardonnay was created by winemaker Mireille Sauvé from estate fruit grown on the western bench of Kaleden.

“Kaleden’s benchland has this rare combination of cool nights, wind exposure, and mineral soils that gives the wine both brightness and depth," Sauvé said. “The Chardonnay is expressive, lean and structured — it doesn’t need embellishment. We use oak like a picture frame. It’s there to support the wine, not define it.”

Winery owner and founder Tara Mathison said the medal is proof to her that their little corner of the valley belongs on the world stage.

“We’re not trying to be big. We’re trying to be honest — to build something grounded, vintage after vintage,” she added.

Lakeboat will be hosting Sippin' Pretty members in VIP Chardonnay comparative tastings throughout the 2025 wine touring season.

To purchase the award-winning 2021 Chardonnay, purchasers must be subscribers of SippinPretty.co, a new Canadian platform for curated wine.

“Sippin' Pretty is about discovering the people and places shaping Canada’s wine future,” said founder Yvonne Turgeon. “Lakeboat’s win is everything we aim to celebrate—site-driven winemaking, rising talent, and a region still writing its own definition of greatness.”

Lakeboat Vineyard & Winery is located at 236 Linden Avenue.