RDOS updating office hours for Princeton and Okanagan Falls

Photo: File photo RDOS board office in Penticton.

Aiming to better serve residents of Princeton and Okanagan Falls, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen announced changes for their building and community services on Wednesday.

Regular office hours for building inspection services have gone into effect for the Princeton area, with general building permit enquiries and application submissions available from Monday to Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Building Services office, located at Unit B, 162 Vermillion Avenue and the main office at 101 Martin Street, Penticton, are also available to Area “H” residents.

"Building inspections require a minimum of 48 hours' notice. While in-person support is available during office hours, residents are still encouraged to utilize phone and email communication whenever possible to ensure timely service and efficient processing of requests," the RDOS said in their release.

To book an appointment, contact the RDOS Building Inspection office in Princeton by phone at 250-295-6685 or email [email protected].

The Community Services office in Okanagan Falls, located at 1109 Willow Street, also now has updated hours of operation.

The office is open to the public from Tuesday to Friday, 9: a.m. to 4 p.m. To contact the office, call 778-515-5520 or email [email protected].