Penticton Lawn Bowling Club hosting free introduction classes throughout June

Photo: Contributed Students from Penticton High school came to the Penticton Lawn Bowling Club to try out the game

Come on by the Penticton Lawn Bowling Club this month for a free introduction class or two.

Club Membership Secretary Bernadette Barry said the last couple of seasons have been busy for the club.

"With the help of grants from New Horizons for Seniors and the City of Penticton, the club house and greens have had a makeover," she said in a press release.

“We now have one of the best lawn bowling facilities in BC and we are ready to take on new members."

The club provides coaching and equipment for newcomers to use. Lessons and coaching are also available. ?

For more information, contact Barry by phone at (250)-809-2524 or email [email protected].

The free introduction to lawn bowling will be offered on Wednesdays in June from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., along with Saturday June 7 and Sunday June 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The clubhouse is located at 260 Brunswick Street.