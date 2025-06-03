International Comedy Competition winner preforming at Penticton's S.S Sicamous

Photo: @brittanythecomedian Brittany Lyseng (left) pictured at a prior performance. Lyseng will be in Penticton on June 27

The first woman to ever win the Seattle International Comedy Competition will be coming to Penticton, preforming at the S.S Sicamous at the end of the month.

Brittany Lyseng is a touring comedian and the winner of the 2024 stand-up comedy contest.

Lyseng has appeared on CTV’s Roast Battles Canada, CBC’s New Wave of Stand-Up Comedy, Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, and CTV’s The Stand-Up Show with Jon Dore.

Part of her tour includes a night at the Sicamous alongside Shipwreck Comedy. The evening will be hosted by Velina Taskov and includes opening acts by special guests.

The show takes palce on Friday, June 27, with doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m. Wine, beer, cider, and non-alc beverages are available for purchase.

General Admission tickets are first come, first serve for seats. More information and tickets can be found online here.