French construction giant acquires Penticton's Peters Bros Construction

Photo: Peters Bros Construction Penticton-based Peters Bros Construction has been sold.

Vinci SA (Vinci Construction) is acquiring Penticton-based paving firm Peters Bros Construction Ltd.

The French construction giant announced the finalization of the sale Monday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Vinci Construction revealed in the announcement that Peters Bros generated $90 million in revenue in 2024.

The Okanagan Valley company has 140 employees during peak season and operates mainly in the B.C. Interior, with regular projects in Dawson Creek, Williams Lake, Merritt, Kelowna and Penticton, according to a press release.

It is one of Penticton's largest businesses and was founded in 1981 by the late David Kampe, who died in 2019 and now has a tower at Penticton Regional Hospital named for him.

Peters Bros has, for many years, been one of the largest corporate sponsors of Peachfest and the Penticton Vees.

Vinci has offices in Vancouver, Alberta and Saskatchewan. The French firm employs 285,000 people in more 120 countries.

with files from Colin Dacre