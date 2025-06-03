Police and government deny allegation of 'evil motive' during Penticton traffic stop

Photo: File photo Ministry, attorney general deny excessive force used by officers during police stop in Penticton

Lawyers for the RCMP are denying allegations made by two Naramata residents that police used excessive violence while conducting a traffic stop in Penticton for expired insurance.

Kelly Hohmann, 63, and Sylvia Hohmann, 61, submitted the original civil claim on Jan. 8, 2025, alleged that on Nov. 15, 2024, multiple officers escalated a ticket-issuing instance with what the Hohmanns further alleged was an "evil motive."

The lawsuit alleged that when Kelly was pulled over by a marked RCMP vehicle on Government Street, officers ended up jumping onto his back and proceeded to push him towards the ground, where he allegedly hit his head and was injured during a handcuffing.

When his wife Sylvia attended to the scene, she claimed to have been shoved up against an RCMP vehicle and injured while being arrested and placed in the police vehicle.

Both Hohmanns were taken to the Penticton RCMP detachment.

When the pair were released, Kelly was informed he was looking at a charge of obstruction of justice, while Sylvia did not receive any charges.

The pair said they went to the hospital after being released. Kelly claimed he was diagnosed with a concussion and further claims he has since been diagnosed with post-concussive syndrome along with other physical and mental health complications.

The couple claimed they can no longer operate their business and Kelly is no longer able to work.

The Hohmanns are suing for a general damages and costs from the RCMP, and relevant federal governing bodies.

In a reply filed by the BC Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General and the Attorney General of Canada on May 1, they claimed that all "responding members of the RCMP acted in a reasonable manner and used only as much force as was necessary."

The reply alleged that if any injury was caused, it was the Hohmanns' fault.

It claimed that Sylvia failed to cooperate with the police officers, with the commands from the police officers, and that she was interfering with the officers in the execution of their duty.

It claimed that Kelly failed to cooperate with the police officers, with the commands from the police officers, was interfering with the officers in the execution of their duty, assaulted police, and was attempting to disarm a police officer.

The reply argued that the original claim should be dismissed with costs.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit have yet been proven and the matter is still before the courts.