Shopper who slipped in human feces at Princeton Save-On-Foods awarded $15K settlement

Photo: Google Street View Shopper awarded $15K from Save-On-Foods after slipping on poop in Princeton store aisle

A shopper who filed a lawsuit after she claimed to have slipped in feces and injured her knee at a Princeton grocery store will get a $15,000 pay out for her crappy day.

Laura Levay filed a civil claim against the Save-On-Foods corporation back in February, alleging while she was shopping at its Princeton location on Aug. 30, 2024, another patron had apparently defecated on the floor.

The shopper ended up stepping in a "a pile of excrement" that was on the floor, "getting feces all over her foot and sandal," the lawsuit read.

"As a result, she twisted her right knee, aggravating a pre-existing injury. The incident prevented the claimant from working between Aug. 30 and Sept. 13."

Levay said the slip led to issues with a meniscus tear in the right knee, which required rehabilitation and further medication. She alleged to have to missed out on work and lost income, along with being unable to walk properly.

Levay was seeking $1,000 in lost wages, $150 for pain cream and $33,674 for pain and suffering.

Save-On-Foods originally filed a reply at the end of February, denying all accusations made by Levay.

According to court records, a settlement conference took place on April 25, and Save-On-Foods was ordered to pay Levay a total of $15,000. In return, she will sign a release of confidentiality and a withdrawal for the claim.