South Okanagan group announces $1M bursary for young aspiring doctors

Photo: Pixabay stock image South Okanagan bursary aimed at getting more youth on a medical path to address doctor shortages.

A South Okanagan couple has donated $1 million to ease financial burdens on local students seeking further education in medical fields.

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen announced the Trish and Phil Medical Bursary Fund this week.

"We are deeply grateful for this incredible generosity and also the donors’ vision for this gift. This bursary is not just a financial aid - it's an inspiring investment in the future of healthcare in our community. By supporting the next generation of doctors, we are fostering a brighter, healthier future for everyone in the South Okanagan Similkameen," said Aaron McRann, CEO of the CFSOS.

Since doctor shortages continue to plague the region, the hope is that bursaries such as this will help encourage young people to pursue a medical field.

Roughly 9,000 South Okanagan-Similkameen residents are seeking a family doctor, according to a 2023 Vital Signs report.

But becoming a doctor can be a daunting path to take for a youth coming out of high school, to contemplate the financial burden of medical school.

This bursary aims to lift that burden.

“As someone who grew up in Penticton and now has the privilege of practicing family medicine in my hometown, this bursary means so much,” said Dr. Jennifer Begin, board chair of the South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice.

“I knew back when I was at Pen Hi that I wanted to become a doctor, but coming from a family with limited resources made that path challenging. I know how hard that road can be, which is why I think this bursary is so amazing. It will open doors for local students and send a powerful message to physicians the division is recruiting—this is a community that truly supports its healthcare providers.”

Details of the bursary are as follows:

Undergraduate Studies: Covers up to 50 per cent of tuition

Medical School: Covers up to 100 per cent of tuition

Renewable for up to eight years

Applications are accepted from June 11 to July 15, 2025.

"The bursary is open to graduating students or students who have graduated in the past five years from secondary schools in Penticton, Oliver, and Osoyoos, who are committed to pursuing medical school to become a physician and to practice medicine in the SOS region once they’ve completed their studies," reads the press release.

"Selected students will also receive mentorship from local doctors throughout their academic journey to medicine."

Any students interested are invited to join a June 10 virtual information session. For more information and to register click here.