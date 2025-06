Castanet

A South Okanagan biker had a startling encounter with a snake.

Paul K. shared a video with Castanet of what appears to be a large rattlesnake, which surprised him on the path near the Adra Tunnel on the KVR trail.

Paul said it was "awesome but scary" to see the snake so close, and wanted to share the footage.

Western rattlesnakes are native to the Southern Interior, and are usually shy and non-confrontational unless provoked.

They are a protected species in British Columbia.