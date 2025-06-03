Summerland Fall Fair says save the date for September, and consider volunteering

Photo: Contributed Summerland Fall Fair ready to roll again in 2025, seeking volunteers.

Building Community is the theme for the upcoming Summerland Fall Fair, and organizers are seeking volunteers now for the September event.

On Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the annual event will take over the grounds of the Summerland Museum and Ryga Centre.

"An annual event since 1909, the Fall Fair celebrates all things 'Agri-Cultural', with a focus on building community and showcasing the warm heart of Summerland," reads a press release from the organizers.

"Remaining true to its historical significance as a harvest festival, the fair promotes traditional artisanal produce and crafts along with new, value-adding agricultural industries."

There will be live music and entertainment, cooking demonstrations, activities for kids and more.

Inside the Ryga Centre will be an exhibition of home-made and home-grown goods. All are welcome to submit their creations in a variety of categories to potentially win a trophy. Categories and entry information can be found online, here.

There will also be a Farm Speaker Series held in the library meeting room, and a silent auction supporting the fair with items generously donated by locals.

More information can be found online, and anyone interested in volunteering can contact [email protected].