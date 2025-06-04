South Okanagan communities reporting 'high levels' of bear activity this spring

Casey Richardson

Bears have been fully up and about this spring, with WildSafeBC saying it has observed high levels of activity, particularly in the South Okanagan.

"This is expected, as April is typically when bears emerge from hibernation. First the adult males, followed by females with cubs," WildSafeBC said in a statement to Castanet.

"This natural seasonal behaviour explains why we are seeing the recent increase in bear sightings in residential areas, as these areas are attractant hotspots with plenty of accessible food sources."

On Monday evening, one Similkameen visitor saw a bear decide to check out his truck while he was fishing on Twin Lakes.

"We [were] just coming back to the dock to pack up and I noticed the brown in my box and got super confused," Rollin Coal told Castanet.

"I was [wondering] is that a dog? Nope, it’s a bear eating the bag of dog food we had in the box."

Coal said he watched the bear finish off the bag of dog food before it hopped out and went for a swim.

"Then he proceeded to climb over the mountain. We met him again by the road on way out."

Coal added that they were happy to see the bear having a good time.

"It didn’t wreck anything, we had a good chuckle and loved to see him. We were pretty safe on the boat even though they can swim very well, he was just doing his thing."

Castanet News has been receiving numerous calls and emails about bear sightings across the region.

WildSafeBC recommends storing pet food inside to help minimize attractants that can draw bears and other wildlife into urban areas.

"If you encounter a bear in your neighbourhood, calmly and safely get indoors or into a locked vehicle and allow the animal to move on," WildSafeBC said.

"If the bear lingers and it’s safe to do so, you can scare it from a distance by making loud noises, such as banging pots and pans from a window or using an airhorn. This discourages the bear from remaining in the area, near people."

To report a wildlife-human interaction where public safety may be at risk, call the RAPP hotline (toll-free in B.C.): 1-877-952-7277 (1-877-952-RAPP)

- With a file from Sarah Crookall