South Okanagan man adds to spree of driving without a licence

Photo: Castanet file photo South Okanagan man convicted of driving offence again.

A South Okanagan man who just keeps driving despite not having a licence has been found guilty, again.

Scott Lorne Burke, 54, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Monday, June 2, facing familiar charges of driving while having a suspended licence.

Sgt Don Wrigglesworth testified that on the morning of March 1 2023 he was working in a marked RCMP vehicle when he saw a small black car on Fairview Road at Highway 97, which he turned around to stop.

He lost track of the vehicle, but later that same morning, he saw the vehicle again and recognized that Burke was driving. Once again, the car was lost, but Wrigglesworth went to a known residence, knowing that Burke did not have an active licence.

When Wrigglesworth arrived, Burke was not in the vehicle. A woman was in the front passenger seat.

Another officer arrived and took photos.

Burke denied driving that day, and said the woman drove the vehicle, and that the reason they had driven so quickly as to attract the police's attention was to avoid having the vehicle seized due to it not having proper vehicle registration paperwork following a recent cash sale.

Judge Lynett Jung rejected Burke's version of events, as well as another witness whose testimony she found inconsistent and unconvincing.

"Sgt. Wrigglesworth's evidence was cogent and straightforward. He was clear that he saw Scott Burke driving on McKinney road at approximately 11 a.m. on March 1, 2023 and I accept his evidence," Jung said, finding him guilty of his 15th driving-related conviction.

Burke was suspended from driving at the time. He had been convicted of his 13th and 14th driving-related convictions just two months ago.

"It's becoming quite apparent that you are treating court orders like speed bumps, just minor inconveniences along your way to your next bad decision … I can assure you that the next time that you are before the court [your sentence] is going to be measured in years, and not months," Judge Gregory Koturbash said in April, with respect to that separate incident in 2022.

Judge Jung has yet to pass her sentence for the 2023 incident.

Burke will appear in court later this summer to learn his fate.