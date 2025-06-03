Explore the splendour of summer gardens in Summerland

Photo: Scott Austin The xeriscape garden at the Summerland Ornamental Gardens.

"Friends of the Gardens" is a monthly partnership between Castanet and the Summerland Ornamental Gardens showcasing everything the historic site has to offer.

Timely rains and moderate temperatures this spring were great news for the Summerland Ornamental Gardens, which is eager to open its doors to a special tour this month.

On Saturday, June 21, check out the horticultural beauty and heritage through a self-guided tour covering the locations of the sprawling estate.

It also is part of the the "Gardens and Beyond: Summerland and Community Tour," which includes stops all over the community, including wineries and restaurants, private and community gardens.

"You’ll see artists showcasing nature and wildlife in a plein air setting," said Scott Austin, gardens manager.

"The Summerland Ornamental Gardens will be showcasing the 'Xeriscape Demonstration Garden' and the 'Heritage Rose Garden,' featuring Canadian-bred roses."

The tour is presented by the Friends of the Ornamental Gardens and the Summerland Alliance Community Garden.

Each of the dozen community sites can be visited 10 a.m. to 3:30 pm. Tickets include a map and descriptions of the locations, which will have master gardeners and volunteers will be at each site to answer any questions you may have.

Tickets are available for $25 at www.summerlandgardens.org or at Bella Vita Flowers on Main Street in Summerland.

"All ticket holders are invited to drop in between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the day of the tour to enter to win a beautiful basket. Zias Restaurant will be showcasing their newly developed gardens as part of the tour and ticket holders will receive 15 per cent off their meal between 11 am and 8 pm on June 21," Austin explained.

All are welcome to join this kickoff to summer event celebrating the beauty of Summerland gardens.