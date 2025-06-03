South Okanagan CrimeStoppers grateful for community support at annual fundraising dinner

Photo: Contributed Yeti draw prize winner accepting their bounty at CrimeStoppers dinner in the South Okanagan.

Late last month the South Okanagan Similkameen CrimeStoppers held its annual fundraising dinner at the Barley Mill Brew Pub.

The non-profit organization celebrated another successful year, a longtime team member's retirement, and handed out some prizes to boot.

Al Sismey retired from the SOS CrimeStoppers board, after previously retiring from the RCMP in 1980 and owning the Fairview Convenience Store between 1980 and 1999.

There was also a draw for a Yeti cooler, won by Sharon M., that contained tons of donated items from beloved community sponsors.

SOS CrimeStoppers is grateful to all of its supporters.

The group does not receive government funding, but has been instrumental in hundreds of arrests and millions in recovered property since its inception.

For more information on the group and how to assist, click here.