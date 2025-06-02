'Prolonged attack': Former Penticton man gets no time behind bars for lengthy psychological, physical attack

Photo: Contributed Penticton man gets no jai for assault on sexual partner.

A former Penticton man will spend no time behind bars after a "protracted assault" against his sexual partner, involving both physical and mental torment.

Matthew Patrick John Prenovost, born in 1995, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Monday to hear his sentence for a 2023 incident.

Court heard details of the assault in September of that year between Prenovost and the woman he was in an intimate relationship with.

Crown prosecutor Nashina Devji described it as a “long, drawn out and protracted assault."

Prenovost reportedly had possession of the victim's work keys to the Dream Cafe in downtown Penticton, due to their ongoing friendship. The victim had been keeping Prenovost's bike on the premises, and that late on the night in question, the victim was contacted by Prenovost.

Prenovost reportedly demanded that the victim bring the bike out or he would use her keys to access it himself.

"Effectively, he was threatening her with jeopardizing her employment, her livelihood," said Devji.

When the victim arrived, she said she would give Prenovost his bike but only if he returned her keys.

He refused, and took the keys to his vehicle.

Prenovost then reportedly taunted the victim, adding to her psychological distress, and took her phone and called her names.

He then eventually followed her as she tried to leave and physically assaulted her as she attempted to escape, causing numerous injuries including to her head, with health repercussions that she continues to deal with.

Devji said that the victim was "tossed around like a rag doll" and choked.

By his own admission, Prenovost wiped his dirty and bloodied hands on the victim's jacket after the assault.

The judge accepted the evidence at hand, agreeing that this was a “prolonged attack.”

“She was lured to the Dream Cafe in the middle of the night, and taken advantage of, and then assaulted and injured by [Prenovost],” Judge Lynett Jung said.

That said, she found a conditional sentence — which is served in the community — was appropriate. Mitigating factors ostensibly included that this is Prenovost’s first conviction.

Jung sentenced him to six months’ of effective house arrest, with conditions to allow for work and other necessities, and a year of probation afterwards.

Prenovost will be under standard reporting conditions and curfews, as well as not being allowed to contact his victim.

If he breaches his conditions, he could spend the rest of his conditional sentence in custody. Court heard that he now lives in West Kelowna.