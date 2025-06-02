Penticton invited to celebrate completion of Lake-to-Lake bike lane

Photo: PACA Time to celebrate the bike line completion

It's time to get wheels on the ground to celebrate the completion of the Penticton Lake-to-Lake Bike Route.

On June 7, the Penticton and Area Cycling Association will be hosting a ride from Skaha to Okanagan Lake

The ride will traverse the whole six-kilometre separated bike lane route, which is intended for use by people of all ages and abilities.

"Data collected from digital counters along the route has shown large increases in year-over-year cycling trips in the bike lane since 2022," reads a press release from PACA.

"Even though the bike lane was incomplete until now, a digital counter at Eckhardt & Martin shows that trips increased from 75,343 in 2022 to 119,911 in 2024."

The event on Saturday is free and open to all to enjoy the completion of the project. Join the group at 3 p.m. on June 7 at the southeast corner of Skaha Lake Park at the pedestrian and bike crossing of South Main Street.