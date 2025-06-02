South Okanagan charity for women and kids grateful for local generosity

Photo: Contributed South Okanagan Women in Need Society surpasses fundraising goal, thanks to community support

The South Okanagan community stepped up to help women and children fleeing domestic abuse.

On Friday, May 30, the South Okanagan Women in Need Society held their third annual "Day to Give~ A Chance to Save Lives" at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, and exceeded their goal.

“Our 'Day to Give' campaign is our annual Spring fundraising initiative in conjunction with Vista Radio Group,” said Liz Gomes, executive director of SOWINS.

“We had an amazing day, and the community really stepped up to support and as a result we exceeded our target and raised more than $52,000.”

The event had a goal of raising $50,000. The first $15,000 raised were matched.

"Although partially supported by government contracts, SOWINS faces an annual funding gap of over $500,000 — funds that must be raised through local generosity to maintain life-saving services," reads the press release.

"These include crisis counselling, emergency shelter, 24/7 crisis lines, mobile outreach, and support for children and youth escaping violence across the South Okanagan."

Gomes said the need for SOWINS' services, as well as the cost to provide them, is growing every year.

"Like most families have felt the increase in costs, we feel it at our emergency housing transition house, second stage housing program and mobile outreach services," she said.

All proceeds from the 'Day to Give' will help provide safe spaces, counselling, and support to women and children experiencing violence in communities all over the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

“We are so grateful to the community, donors, sponsors and the media for sharing the message and being so generous to supporting SOWINS and our community,” Gomes said.

