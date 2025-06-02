Longboarding freeride will see skateboarders tackle Giant's Head Mountain in Summerland

Photo: Giant's Head Freeride Giant's Head Freeride in past years.

An annual freeriding skateboard event will be back this weekend in Summerland.

From June 6 to 8, longboarders from all over the world will converge on the Giant's Head Freeride.

The event sees boarders tackle the steep road down Giant's Head Mountain, which offers a world-class skateboarding experience,

Boarders in past years have travelled from as far away as Europe, Mexico and the United States. It has a history born in the mid-2000s, when Brian Elderkin, a frequent visitor of Summerland, invited a fellow longboarder from the coast to ride the newly paved road down Giant's Head, and found it to be a unique experience.



Giant’s Head Park Road will be closed for the event from June 5 to 9.

"People who wish to access Giant’s Head Park will be asked to check in and sign a safety waiver at the entrance of the park. Foot traffic will be permitted on pathways, but for safety reasons, people will not be permitted within 5 meters of the road. Pets must remain on-leash at all times," reads a press release issued Monday.

That said, all are welcome to come watch the action.



"Event staff and volunteers will be stationed at the corners of the course to ensure safety for riders and spectators. While safety precautions are in place, event organizers are urging spectators to stay back from the road in order to prevent injury from skateboards or riders that may have lost control."



More information can be found online at giantsheadfreeride.ca

Contributed Giant's Head Freeride