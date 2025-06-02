Doomsday comedy musical hitting stage in Penticton

Photo: Contributed The cast of 'We're Doomed!', a new jukebox musical comedy in Penticton

If the world were ending tomorrow, would you still sing along?

That's the question the Okanagan School of the Arts asks in its latest comedy musical production.

"We're Doomed!" is a musical heading to the stage at the Cannery Trade Centre, featuring local talent, a zany plotline, and hit songs.

"[The show] follows a skeptical reporter who stumbles into a doomsday cult, only to be swept up in a whirlwind of disasters, secrets, and musical numbers," reads a press release from Showtime! Theatre Company, a local troupe that has put on shows since 2022.

"This jukebox musical comedy is packed with local talent, tight harmonies, and high-energy choreography."

It's the end of the world, and they know it.

The show runs June 11 to 14 at the Many Hats Theatre Stage at the Cannery. Tickets are now on sale online here.