Keep it kid-friendly and still delicious at Penticton eateries

Have a picky eater on your hands? Try one of these South Okanagan eateries!

Pizzeria Tratto at 256 Main St in Penticton is hands-down a winner for a family night out - what kid could say no to pizza?

And for the parents - every Monday and Tuesday, Tratto offers up a free pizza with every purchase of a bottle of wine - it’s a win-win!

Tratto serves up wood-fired pizza made in house, cooked to perfection right front and centre in the restaurant, sure to delight children to watch and even parents alike.

With over a dozen different pizzas to try, there’s something on the menu sure to please everyone - from appetizers to desserts, it’s a family night out even the pickiest of eaters will enjoy!

Be sure to get there early, though - Tratto opens its doors at 5 p.m. (and closes at 10 p.m.) but no longer takes reservations and works on a first come, first served basis.

Check them out online at pizzeriatratto.com for more information.

The Barley Mill Brew Pub on the south end of Penticton, despite its name, is also a family-friendly establishment! The upstairs section of the restaurant operates as an establishment serving all ages, and has a menu to please all children!

From pizza to chicken fingers to grilled cheese, the kids’ menu has plenty to choose from!

Specials run throughout the week, meaning parents can also enjoy a drink or two (or even some wings on Wing Wednesday!).

Visit barleymillpub.com for more information or visit them in person at 2460 Skaha Lake Rd.

Too tired to cook for that picky eater first thing in the morning? Try The Bench Market!

A local hotspot, The Bench Market offers up a variety of sweet pastries, hot drinks and breakfast items - all day!

Serving high quality, local ingredients to make healthy meals with BC-produced meats, The Bench Market is a favourite amongst locals and sure to offer up a meal to please the pickiest of eaters!

Eat in, take out, or order online! Breakfast and lunch menus are available online at thebenchmarket.com

Seating is quite limited so be sure to arrive early, check out the local art on display and for sale, and enjoy!

The Bench Market is located at 368 Vancouver Avenue in Penticton.

