Naramata winery hosts evening lounge three days a week, early vine flowering

Photo: Little Engine Wines Little Engine Wines begins an evening lounge Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 5 to 8 p.m.

A Naramata winery is starting up an evening lounge three days a week.

In a press release on Friday, Little Engine Wines announced the launch of the lounge taking place Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 5 to 8 p.m.

The winery touts an outdoor patio, it says is "the perfect spot to unwind and enjoy summer nights."

"Guests will be able to enjoy Little Engine wines on the patio by the glass or by the bottle, as well as craft beers from Abandoned Rail, mocktails and a great selection of Little Bites from local purveyors including artisan cheeses, baked breads, fresh crudités platters, antipasto skewers and more," reads the press release.

Additionally, the vineyard said it's looking like one of the most fruitful growing seasons since 2022.

"The bud break occurred about 10 days earlier than usual. This might be because the grape vines stored so much energy last year when they didn’t produce any fruit," Little Engine Wines said on Facebook.

"We’re also expecting the flowers on our vines to start blooming within the next two weeks which is also early."

The Naramata winery added that it is carrying out trunk renewal to improve the health of vines following a harsh frost in early 2024.