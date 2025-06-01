Pelicans bathe in the South Okanagan's Vaseux Lake

Photo: Curtis Zutz Pelicans capture taking a dip at Oliver's Vaseux Lake on June 1.

A group of American white pelicans stopped for a quick dip in the South Okanagan's Vaseux Lake.

In the early morning, photographer Curtis Zutz spotted the migratory birds far away from the lake's viewing platform.

"I got to the lookout and saw them way on the other side of the lake, so had to walk all the way back to my truck to get my teleconverter, it goes between the lens and camera, to bring it in closer," Zutz said.

The pelicans have one nesting colony in B.C. at Stum Lake in White Pelican Provincial Park in the Caribou region.

To protect the vulnerable species, the provincial park is closed to the public each year from March 1 to August 31.