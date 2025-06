Photo: File photo PenSAR responded to an incident at Lakeview Cemetery on June 1.

Penticton Search and Rescue responded to an incident at Lakeview Cemetery Sunday morning.

According to a PenSAR representative, responders were on site at 775 Lower Bench Road.



A search and rescue team was tasked out by the RCMP, and by 1:30 p.m., responders had cleared the area.

The details of the incident are unclear as officials said they could provide no further detail.