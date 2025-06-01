Landslide warning issued for Ashnola by Lower Similkameen Indian Band

Photo: Lower Similkameen Indian Band LSIB issues landslide warning on May 31.

A landslide warning is in effect for the Ashnola area after being issued by the Lower Similkameen Indian Band's slope monitoring system.

In a press release on Saturday, the LSIB shared the warning that started at 5 p.m., clarifying it was not an alert.

According to LSIB, the warning area includes, but is not limited to:

West Zone

Tributaries, gullies, and slopes near Lower Ashnola River

Ashnola Road (up to 16 km)

Red Bridge Creek, Crater Creek, Webster Creek, Ewart Creek, Lakeview Creek

Locations of concern:

Ashnola Road, Ewart Creek Road, Crater Creek FSR

Webster Creek fan, Ashnola River floodplain

Hydrometric stations (Ewart Creek, Ashnola River)

Trails and park access near Lakeview and Ewart Creeks

The warning will be in effect until Monday at 3 a.m.

"LSIB will continue to monitor proactively. Should you spot slope movement, get to a safe place away from the area and then call 911 to report it," continues the press release.

LSIB slope monitoring system warnings cover slopes and burn scars, which could be compromised by weather such as rainfall.