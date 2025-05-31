Warning issued for Ashnola area due to slope instability

Photo: Contributed The Lower Similkameen Indian Band

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band (LSIB) has issued a warning for the West Zone, including the Ashnola area, following an alert from the Slope Monitoring System (SMS).

The warning will be in place from 5 p.m. Saturday May 31st until 3 a.m. Monday June 2nd.

The affected zone includes tributaries, gullies, and slopes near the Lower Ashnola River, as well as key routes and natural features such as Ashnola Road (up to 16 kilometres), Red Bridge Creek, Crater Creek, Webster Creek, Ewart Creek, and Lakeview Creek.

Areas of particular concern include:

Ashnola Road, Ewart Creek Road, and Crater Creek Forest Service Road

The Webster Creek fan and Ashnola River floodplain

Hydrometric stations at Ewart Creek and Ashnola River

Trails and park access points near Lakeview and Ewart Creeks

LSIB says they continue to monitor the situation.