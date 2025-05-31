PHOTOS: Air force Cormorant helicopter trains over Penticton

Eyes were on the skies on Saturday watching a live training exercise for the Royal Canadian Air Forces' 442 Squadron Cormorant.

The 19 Wing Comox 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron was a part of the protective services event at Okanagan Lake Park.

According to the air force, these specialized helicopters can operate in extreme conditions, carry a load of up to 5,000 kilograms, and provide a stable hover for hoisting.

Local Photographer Mike Biden captured the helicopter training, which is known for its search and rescue capabilities.